Weiner principal receives state award for service

A Region 8 principal received state recognition for the service she gives to her students.

Members of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators surprised Weiner Elementary Principal Pam Hogue Tuesday morning with the "Above and Beyond Service Award".

During the presentation, Mitch Walton, executive director for the AAEA, said it was the perfect day to award this to Hogue.

“It’s very fitting that we are here on Valentine’s Day because this recognition today is about the heart,” Walton said. “It’s an award for selflessness.”

Hogue was nominated by a colleague and said she’s honored.

“There is no award that should be given to anybody, honestly, for loving kids,” Hogue said. “That is what I do, and that is what we do as a school community. Our kids, they are our family and we love them that way.”

The plaque given to Hogue said it is in honor of a principal who gave her life for her students.

“On December 14, 2012, Newtown Connecticut Elementary School principal, Dawn Hochsprung, gave her life in service to her school community,” the plaque read. “In her memory, AAESP, is honoring you as someone who has also gone above and beyond in service to your school community.”

Students and faculty celebrated with a brief dance party after the announcement.

Hogue said they do their best to give every student opportunities they may not otherwise get.

