Deputy's car entered, handgun stolen

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy became the latest victim in a rash of car break-ins during a quick trip home.

Carl Wayne Masterson, 72, told Jonesboro police Tuesday morning someone stole his personal weapon from the console of his pickup truck.

Masterson, who is described as a deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office in the initial incident report, said the theft occurred sometime around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

He said he stopped by his home in the 100-block of Harvester for a brief time but did not lock his pickup truck.

During that time, he said someone entered the truck and stole his Beretta .380 semi-automatic handgun, valued at $300.

Masterson said he did not see anything out of place in the vehicle or anything the suspect could have left behind.

