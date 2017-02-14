Man arrested after threatening to kill wife, himself

A man was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill his wife and himself.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office responded to the 800-block of Blue Wing Road in Mountain Home for a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.

A woman called the sheriff's office just before 8 a.m. to report her husband threatened to kill her and then himself.

The man was later identified as 61-year-old Tom A. Turner.

Turner's wife was able to leave the residence and waited for deputies to arrive.

According to Montgomery, Turner was said to be armed with a handgun and locked himself inside the residence.

After about an hour, deputies got Turner outside and he was arrested.

Turner was booked on a third-degree misdemeanor charge of assault on a family or household member. A no-contact order was served to him.

He was released from jail on a $500 bond Tuesday morning and will appear in district court on March 30.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android