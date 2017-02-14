Barking dog leads searchers to missing teen hiker

Dog is not only man's best friend, but the best friend to a teenage hiker who went missing and was later found.

A 17-year-old hiker and her dog went missing from her family Sunday around 6 p.m., according to Stone County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Glen Crymes.

The group was on the orange hiking trail near Allison in Stone County before they got separated.

Crymes, who is also a sheriff's deputy, says the Stone County Sheriff's Department was called and a search was organized by Sheriff Lance Bonds.

The girl was found after 1 a.m. Monday by federal forestry officials.

Crymes says her dog's barking helped searchers find the teen.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Department of Correction, and federal forestry officials searched the trail system and county roads.

In addition, over 100 volunteers from area churches and communities aided in the search.

