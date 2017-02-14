Medical offices report mail theft

Two Jonesboro medical offices reported Monday that someone stole their mail.

Jonesboro Foot Clinic and Fletcher Family Eye Care, both located in the 1800-block of Executive Square, told police an unknown amount of mail was stolen from their mailboxes.

The alleged thefts, according to the initial incident reports, occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday.

It is unknown what the mail consisted of, the reports said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android