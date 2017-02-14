JPD: 5 juveniles arrested in pawn shop burglary

Jonesboro police announced Tuesday they arrested five juveniles in connection with a pawn shop break-in.

On Feb. 5, the suspects broke into the Turtle Creek Pawn Shop and stole 64 guns.

After several days and numerous hours of investigation, the Jonesboro Police Department's Criminal Division arrested five juveniles and took them before a circuit court judge for a probable cause hearing.

The judge set bond at $250,000 for four of the suspects and $350,000 for the fifth.

The suspects, three of whom are 17 and two who are 16, are each charged with commercial burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, and theft of a motor vehicle. Police did not release the suspects' names due to their ages.

They're due back in court on March 31.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Aaron Levar Lane, Jr. on a charge of theft by receiving in connection with the break-in.

Court documents stated that while Jonesboro police and the Arkansas Department of Correction were conducting a parole search of a home, he threw two pistols out of a bedroom window.

According to the affidavit, the pistols were among those stolen from the pawn shop.

Paul Holmes, public information specialist for JPD, said the investigation is "very much an ongoing and active investigation."

Due to the nature of the investigation, Holmes couldn’t elaborate on where the other 62 stolen guns may be.

“How many might have been recovered, might not have been recovered...that's an investigative detail,” Holmes said. “We're not at liberty to say.”

Though police haven't released the names of the suspects, manager of Turtle Creek Pawn Brandon Thomas said they were familiar with the teens who were arrested.

“We’re pretty relieved. It’s who we thought it was the entire time. They don’t live very far from here,” Thomas said. “They always come in and out of here.”

Thomas said he now hopes more of the stolen guns are recovered.

“It was very worrisome because you don't know whose hands they're going to be going in. You just hope they recover at least some of them that way we can get them off the streets,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that insurance is covering the damage to the building and the stolen items.

