A Better Region 8: Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon 2017 this Friday

CM: Hi I'm Christie Matthews from the Jonesboro Radio Group

DJ: And I'm Danna Johnson… we're volunteers for the Make A Wish Foundation of the Mid-South inviting YOU to be a part of the 19th Annual Have A Heart Wish A Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 17th on all of the Jonesboro Radio Group stations and KAIT.

CM: Make A Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. A wish come true helps children feel stronger… more energetic…. more willing and able to battle their life-threatening medical conditions.

DJ: Wishes aren't just " nice to have" they are " need to have". Nothing feels better than the gift of giving and making a difference in a child's life. If you know a child that qualifies for a wish, Visit WISH dot org for referral information.

CM: Your donation on Friday, February 17th, will help grant the wishes of children living right here in Northeast Arkansas. There are three ways for you to give. Call 933-8800, Text WISH to 77000 to donate via your smartphone (text and data rates may apply) or give in person at one of our 16 bucket brigades in communities all across Region 8.

DJ: There are currently 167 kids waiting to receive wishes in Arkansas…. 31 of those live right here in Northeast Arkansas. The average wish costs $8,000 so we've got a lot of work to do!

CM: We know without a doubt that Northeast Arkansas has a heart for Make A Wish… and we invite you to be a part of the magic.

Watch and Listen for the "Have A Heart Wish- A- Thon" Friday, February 17th on the Jonesboro Radio Group family of stations and KAIT!

DJ: Share the power of a wish and make this A Better Region 8!

- Christie Matthews & Danna Johnson

