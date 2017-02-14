Prosecutor: Former minister not sex offender due to "clerical error"

Officials with the Second Judicial District Prosecutor's Office will review the "sentencing order" of a former Brookland minister who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The order may have mistakenly failed to require him to register as a sex offender.

John Mark Wilson, who led the congregation of the Brookland Church of Christ, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2016.

Wilson was ordered under supervised probation for three years and to undergo counseling.

As of this time, Wilson has not registered as a sex offender because he has not been required to.

Prosecutor Scott Ellington told Region 8 News that "It appears there may have been a clerical error in not checking the box directing the defendant to register as a sex offender under ACA 12-12-902 and the following statutes."

Ellington also stated that he has instructed his deputy prosecutor to "take the necessary steps to make sure the disposition in this case complies with the judge's ruling and state law."

A Jonesboro police investigation revealed that Wilson had downloaded images of child pornography to his computer. In the probable cause affidavit, Wilson admitted to downloading and viewing the images.

