Woman spends Valentine's Day thanking EMTs who saved her life

February 14 is known as a day to show love and appreciation to important people in your life. This Valentine's Day, one Southeast Missouri woman, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition late December, got the chance to say thank you to the first responders who helped save her life.

The Stoddard County Ambulance District said Cecily Graham's family frantically called 911 Dec. 30, 2016. When EMTs Nick Pfau and Zach Thrower arrived, they described Graham as a "very critical patient." They said Graham was extremely lethargic and showing signs of respiratory distress.

"She was quickly moved to the ambulance where Zach and Nick performed life saving measures to prepare her for transport to Cape," SCAD posted Tuesday. "With the quick actions and realization of the severity of the patients condition, they knew there wasn't time to waste."

When they got her to the hospital, Graham was placed in ICU. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and placed on a ventilator.

"She had a near fatal infection in her blood and hanging on by modern medicine and her faith," SCAD said on Facebook.

Ten days later, Graham woke up.

"It didn't take her long to contact SCAD and ask about meeting the crew that came to her aid on that cold December evening."

The Stoddard County Ambulance District said they never expected a "thank you" because they're simply doing their job.

"...but it's patients like Cecily just wanting to hug us and let us know we are appreciated that is all the thank you we ever need," SCAD said.

