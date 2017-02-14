Flu forces another school to close

A growing number of ill students is forcing yet another Region 8 school to cancel classes.

Ripley County R-IV in Doniphan has canceled school for the rest of the week due to the flu.

Superintendent Matt Stahl told Region 8 News on Tuesday that they've been averaging 20-21 kids absent each day for the past three days. More than 100 children are currently sick with influenza, he said.

The school district was already scheduled to be off Friday and Monday.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

In recent days, numerous schools have canceled classes due to the influenza outbreak.

Arkansas and Missouri are among the states seeing a moderate to high incidence of influenza-like activity, according to this map based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

