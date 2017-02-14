Man in custody in connection with Bono shooting/stabbing

According to Investigator Gary Etter with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department, Ronnie Blount turned himself in Tuesday after an investigation into a shooting and stabbing last weekend.

Blount faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge and possibly other charges in connection with the incident.

