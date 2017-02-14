Man in custody in connection with Bono shooting/stabbing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man in custody in connection with Bono shooting/stabbing

Ronnie Blount (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Ronnie Blount (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Investigator Gary Etter with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department, Ronnie Blount turned himself in Tuesday after an investigation into a shooting and stabbing last weekend. 

Blount faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge and possibly other charges in connection with the incident.  

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:48:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

  • Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:52 GMT
    Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

  • Citizen police academy held graduation

    Citizen police academy held graduation

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:10:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly