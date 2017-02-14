Over 40 indicted in Little Rock weapon sweep - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Over 40 indicted in Little Rock weapon sweep

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Over three dozen people face federal charges after an investigation into violent offenders in Pulaski County, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, 41 people were indicted by a federal grand jury as part of the investigation led by the Violence Reduction Network. U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer of Jonesboro said at a news conference that the city of Little Rock joined with the Department of Justice in 2015 on the issue dealing with drug and weapons crimes. 

Of the 41, 37 people have been arrested on charges stemming from felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, KATV reported. 

Thyer said there were also other crimes committed. 

"Many of these individuals not only possessed a firearm, but also used that firearm in connection with other serious offenses such as drug distribution,” Thyer said.

