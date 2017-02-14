Boozman, Cotton call for assessment of detainees at GITMO

In a letter sent Tuesday to President Donald Trump, both of Arkansas' United States senators are asking for the president to look at the future operations and detention of detainees held at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba.

Senator John Boozman, R-AR and Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR, provided a series of recommendations for the detention facility including an immediate hold on transferring detainees approved for release as well as the suspension of a Periodic Review Board, created in 2011 to decide on the transfer of detainees.

"Congress has continuously opposed and prohibited the closure of GITMO as well as the transfer of GITMO detainees to U.S. soil since 2010 in response to the previous administration's attempt to fulfill a campaign promise," the letter from Boozman, Cotton and nine of their colleagues noted. "Despite the growing number of threats to our nation from terrorists around the globe, the Obama administration demonstrated a serious disregard for the safety of the American people and the will of Congress by dramatically reducing the number of detainees housed at GITMO to justify those remaining to be transferred to the U. S."

In addition to Boozman and Cotton, Senators Jerry Moran, R-KS, Roy Blunt, R-MO, Jim Inhofe, R-OK, Tim Scott, R-SC, Thom Tillis, R-NC, Cory Gardner, R-CO, Pat Roberts, R-KS, Steve Daines, R-MT, and Orrin Hatch, R-UT signed the letter.

