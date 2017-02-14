A-State to begin search for new chancellor

A plan to hire a new chancellor at the Arkansas State University-Jonesboro campus is moving full steam ahead, with officials hopeful that a new chancellor could be selected by June 1.

According to a letter sent out Tuesday to students by system President Dr. Charles Welch, officials are wanting feedback by students and plan to post the job at several higher education job websites.

"We will immediately begin publishing the position announcement. We will utilize a number of publications including The Chronicle of Higher Education, InsideHigherEd.com, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, HigherEdJobs.com, Diverse Issues in Higher Education, and the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities job site. We will also disseminate the announcement through a large database we have developed. I would encourage you to share the document with your professional associations as well," Welch said in the letter. "We will accept nominations and applications until the position is filled. However, we will begin our priority review of applications on April 17. Our goal is to narrow the list of candidates and ultimately bring finalists to campus during the month of May. I hope to name our next chancellor around June 1."

Welch said a search advisory committee will help with the process as well.

Dr. Doug Whitlock is serving as interim Chancellor. Whitlock was selected last September after then-Chancellor Tim Hudson resigned after questions arose about the university's study abroad program in an internal audit.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android