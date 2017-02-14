Open house for renovated building coming soon

Soon residents in Jonesboro will see the finished product of the the 411 Union renovation project.

The building sustained extensive damage in an August 2015 fire. Since then, the building's owner has been working on renovations.

Kristina Ebbert, vice president of marketing and design for Ebbert's Properties, said they're proud and happy to bring this historic building back to life.

"Since then, we’ve hung sheetrock and laid floors," Ebbert said. "We've also added lighting and plumbing and just renovated the whole space.”

After the fire, Ebbert said they had to get rid of all of the destroyed material, but said the main space where new apartments will be will stay historic.

"We're exposing the beams, we're exposing the original hardwood floor that was laid in the 1900s, and we're going to preserve that," Ebbert said.

However, Ebbert also said she designed each apartment differently. She said one of the apartments have a country feel, while others have a more modern and traditional setting.

Also, Ebbert said all of the apartments have fireplaces installed. The apartments are approximately 1,500 square feet.

She said they are currently in the home stretch of completing the project.

"The three upstairs condominiums will be available for rental in a few weeks," she said. "The mid and lower levels will be commercial property, and we're hoping to sign a lease on that today. We're also going to have two additional apartments in the basement, and they'll be one bedroom."

Ebbert says they are also installing a unique access system, so people can see people before they allow them into the complex.

She says they can also open the door remotely by their phone.

Kristina says after they put the finishing touches, they plan to have a big open house for the whole building in two to three weeks.

