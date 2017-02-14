Officials: Chick-fil-A, Chili's headed to LR airport

Northeast Arkansas travelers who fly out of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport may have two new places to eat next year, airport officials said Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said both Chick-fil-A and Chili's will be opened as part of the airport's concourse renovation project. Both restaurants are expected to open by next spring, contingent on approval Feb. 21 from the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission.

Jim Dailey, who chairs the commission, said the openings will give travelers and visitors an opportunity to have a choice when eating.

"These changes are another way that we're improving the experience for our passengers," Dailey said. "Travelers will be able to enjoy four major national brands, which isn't typical for an airport of our size."

In addition to the new restaurants, airport officials are also spending $20.6 million to renovate the concourse as well as $90 million in upgrades to the terminal areas.

