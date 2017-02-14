Helena-West Helena police car set on fire

Authorities in Helena-West Helena are seeking clues from the public as to who set a police car on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400-block of Adams Street in Helena-West Helena. The officer was on duty when someone used a red plastic gas can to pour gas on the car and set it ablaze.

The officer was not injured but the $28,000 car was a total loss, police said.

Anyone with information on what happened can call the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

