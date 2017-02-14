Helena-West Helena police car set on fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Helena-West Helena police car set on fire

Helena West Helena Police Department car (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department) Helena West Helena Police Department car (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities in Helena-West Helena are seeking clues from the public as to who set a police car on fire early Tuesday morning. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400-block of Adams Street in Helena-West Helena. The officer was on duty when someone used a red plastic gas can to pour gas on the car and set it ablaze. 

The officer was not injured but the $28,000 car was a total loss, police said. 

Anyone with information on what happened can call the Helena-West Helena Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:48:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

  • Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:52 GMT
    Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

  • Citizen police academy held graduation

    Citizen police academy held graduation

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:10:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly