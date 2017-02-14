Narcotics unit created in Independence County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Narcotics unit created in Independence County

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drug activity by creating a narcotics unit.

There was an active narcotics unit in in the county, but it was disbanded in 2015.

Since Jan.1, the county has recorded 27 drug-related arrests.

As of Monday night, there is now a deputy that is dedicated to drug-related cases.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens said he hopes this sends a message to the residents.

“The illegal drugs are not going to be tolerated in this county," Stephens said. "We’re going to pursue everything that we can.”

Stephens said the county has already received several reports of possible drug activity and if the caseload remains high, the department could explore adding another person to the narcotics unit.

The county also has three trained drug dogs to use in drug cases.

