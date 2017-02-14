GR8 Job: High school senior purchases flowers for female classma - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 Job: High school senior purchases flowers for female classmates

(Source: Rivercrest School District Facebook Page) (Source: Rivercrest School District Facebook Page)
(Source: Rivercrest School District Facebook Page) (Source: Rivercrest School District Facebook Page)
WILSON, AR (KAIT) -

We have a great job to pass along on this Valentines Day to one Region 8 student who brightened his classmates day.

According to the Rivercrest School District's Facebook Page, Freddy Ware purchased flowers Tuesday for each girl in his senior class.

Teachers at the school called the act a beautiful gesture.

Great job to Freddy Ware for brightening each girl's day.

