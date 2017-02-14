GR8 Job: High school senior purchases flowers for female classmates

We have a great job to pass along on this Valentines Day to one Region 8 student who brightened his classmates day.

According to the Rivercrest School District's Facebook Page, Freddy Ware purchased flowers Tuesday for each girl in his senior class.

Teachers at the school called the act a beautiful gesture.

Great job to Freddy Ware for brightening each girl's day.

