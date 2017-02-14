GR8 Job: Elementary school students surprise officer with cards

Senath-Hornersville Elementary School students are participating in a Kindness Challenge during the month of February.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the students surprised Senath Police Officer Mr. Omar as Tuesday’s challenge.

The students gave Mr. Omar cards of appreciation made by each student.

Mr. Omar spends most mornings in the cafeteria greeting students and helping to bring a smile to their face.

