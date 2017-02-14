Pig 'n Whistle in Hardy to close

A longtime restaurant in Sharp County is closing its doors.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Pig 'n Whistle restaurant in Hardy will close this spring after five years.

"Dear Pig 'n Whistlers ... We are proud to have been part of the Hardy community over the last five years. However, there are many reasons why we, unfortunately, regret to inform you that we will not be reopening the restaurant in March 2017. Thank you all for your support, kindness, custom, and friendship - we truly appreciate you. Sincerely, Philip and Rebecca," the post noted.

One of those reasons is because of health reasons.

Ron Martin, who ones a shop across from the restaurant, said they had been a staple on Main Street and the restaurant was extremely popular.

Martin had one bit of advice for whoever replaces the Pig ‘n Whistle.

“A varied menu is what really works good in Hardy,” Martain said. “You know, we’ve got several good places to eat, and all of their menus are a little different, and that’s what keeps them all fresh and interesting and, you know, worth coming to Hardy for.”

Martin admits he is sad to see the restaurant close but wishes the owners well in whatever come next for them.

