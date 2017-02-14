TB&P: College tuition sees increase at most state universities - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TB&P: College tuition sees increase at most state universities

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
(KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -

Most of the state's colleges and universities have seen tuition increases since 2011, according to content partner Talk Business & Politics. 

In a story this week, the state's four-year colleges saw a 5.4% increase in tuition for 2016-2017, while two-year colleges had a 3.6% rise according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. 

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro have increased rates by 18% since 2011, costing $8,200 this year. However, the salary after attending was below the national average at $31,700, Talk Business & Politics reported.

Meanwhile, the University of Arkansas-Monticello saw a 12% increase since 2015 and a 36% increase since 2011. Arkansas Tech University saw an 8% increase since 2015 and a 32% increase since 2011. 

