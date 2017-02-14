Concealed carry fundraiser planned for officer's family

Members of the Batesville community are coming together to help a police officer and his wife.

The wife of Batesville Police Officer Mike Mundy, Cindy, was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.

A concealed carry class will be offered on Feb. 18 as one of the fundraisers for the family.

Tracy Wallis, the owner of Batesville Gun and Pawn, said that Mike has helped with the classes for several years and he wanted to give back.

“Law enforcement families are surrounding Mike, he’s been an officer here for several years,” Wallis said. “And Batesville is a remarkable community to come together when someone’s in need like they are at this time.”

The class will cost $100, and all proceeds will go the Mundy family.

A drawing for a handgun will also be held. Everyone at the event will be entered in the drawing.

The winner can choose between a Ruger LCP or Diamondback 380 auto conceal carry pistol.

To register for the class or for more information, contact Wallis at 870-612-4200.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android