City council approves demolition of dilapidated home

A dilapidated home in Pocahontas could be demolished by as soon as next week.

Mayor Kary Story told Region 8 News that the home, located at 1504 Park Street, was approved for condemnation and demolition at their city council meeting Tuesday night.

The house sits next to the Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services and is just down the road from Alma Spikes Elementary.

Story explained that the home has been on their radar for condemnation for as many as 14 months, but they were giving the owner a chance to bring the building back up to code.

Story said Tuesday night, they moved forward with the condemnation.

The city council approved a bid for demolition from Big Iron Logistics. The bid, which was the lowest of three, came in at $3,200.

Story said the home could be demolished as soon as next week, but it could take longer.

