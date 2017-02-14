Crimestoppers: Suspect caught red-handed

It’s hard to use the word “allegedly” in this one when you see the video.

This week’s suspect comes from a theft case where the suspect is caught red-handed stealing the victim’s wallet.

It happened at the gas pumps at Sam’s Club in Jonesboro in late January.

According to the report, the attendant left the kiosk for a few moments. Her wallet was in view on the counter inside the kiosk. The suspects walk up to the kiosk and notice the wallet through the glass. There were two suspects, but only one took the wallet. The suspect goes to the door, opens it, then barely steps in and snatches the wallet.

There is video that shows the suspects leaving in what appears to a silver Chevy Impala.

If you know who either one of these people are, it could be worth cash. Call Crimestoppers with you anonymous tip, 935-STOP.

A lot of warrants on warrant watch this week.

Jeremy Murphy has over 20 of them.

His biggest line is those 15 warrants for contempt of court. He's wanted out of the Jonesboro Police Department, the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, and the Bono Police Department.



Helen Newsome has 17 warrants plus a probation violation.

If you can lead police to Helen Newsome or Jeremy Murphy, it could be worth money. Call in your tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or text it.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that. Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward. That's how Crimestoppers works, 935-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android