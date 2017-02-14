Bond set for man in rape case

A Mississippi County man faced charges Tuesday after appearing for a probable cause hearing in a rape case, Blytheville police said.

Duan Jamal Harris of Blytheville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, domestic aggravated assault on a household member and rape. According to Det. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, Harris was being investigated in two separate cases.

Harris was arrested last year in Memphis by federal marshals after Blytheville authorities got a tip about Harris' whereabouts.

Adams released information Tuesday about the two separate cases. A judge in Blytheville set a $250,000 bond Monday for Harris.

