Man offers to give back stolen items after burglary

A Greene County man is in jail after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stealing guns and medicine.

According to an incident report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a home in the 900-block of Greene 327 Road on Saturday.

The woman told Deputy Matt Ring that when she returned home, she found that a 20-gauge shotgun, a .243 barrel that goes to the shotgun, and a small six-shot revolver were missing. The resident also said that several bottles of medicine had been taken.

The resident said she believed her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Freeze, 26, of Paragould broke into her home.

She said on Friday night, Freeze began texting her several times. She said the two had been apart for several years, but he continues to harass her.

She told Deputy Ring that he drove a black Honda car.

The woman talked with a neighbor who said he saw a black car in her driveway while she was away.

After taking the report from the victim, Deputy Ring went to Freeze’s home.

There, he saw a black Honda CIV that was registered to Freeze in the driveway.

The report said that Freeze seemed nervous when he answered the door for the deputy.

At first, he told the deputy his name was Zach and that the car was registered to him. When the deputy told Freeze they ran the license plate, and it came back as Jacob Freeze’s car, he admitted that was him.

The deputy told Freeze that he thought he had some property of the victim’s and that she wanted it back. Freeze told the deputy that he did not and that he could search his vehicle.

A constable searched the vehicle and found medicine bottles with the victim’s name on them.

Freeze then took off running toward the house, at which time the deputy and constable caught him and put him in handcuffs.

The report said Freeze began to cry and told the officers the firearms were in his home behind a filing cabinet.

He added when he reportedly broke into the victim’s home, he went through the back door that was unlocked.

Freeze reportedly told the officers he would give the guns back and even give the victim his car if she dropped the charges.

Freeze was arrested on a residential burglary charge and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

