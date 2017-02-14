School district cracks down on cleaning

With many confirmed cases of the mumps as well as some cases of the flu in Northeast Arkansas, the Greene County Tech School District is working extra hard to sanitize their school buildings.

According to Superintendent Gene Weeks, they have purchased extra cases of Lysol products and antibiotic wipes to go to each building in the school district.

“The precaution we are taking with our students does come with extra costs but we have a maintenance budget to look at when we order these products,” said Weeks.

Weeks said their janitors are going over and beyond to prevent the spread of any bugs.

“They are cleaning doorknobs, water fountains, light switches, printers,” said Weeks. “We request the students clear their desks at the end of the day so they can do another clean sweep of the classrooms.”

The school district is experiencing absences in teachers and students, but according to Weeks, it is for illnesses such as pink eye, sore throat, or other non-critical sicknesses. He added that he is thankful they haven’t had any cases of the mumps yet.

“When you have 3,900 students and 500 faculty members, those things are out there and when you have kids playing peewee ball or other athletics at other schools, you just wonder how we have been able to dodge the mumps for so long,” said Weeks. “Maybe that is a matter of time but we hope we can stay away from that.”

Weeks said just to be safe, he encourages any student who has been sick to wait 24 hours after being fever-free before returning back to school.

He also encourages parents to be proactive with teaching their children good hygiene skills.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android