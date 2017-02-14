Law enforcement program for interested youth

Craighead County boys and girls will soon have a way to experience life in law enforcement because of a program the Jonesboro Police Department will soon have.

JPD and the Quapaw Area Council Boy Scouts of America have teamed up to start the Law Enforcement Explore Post program.

According to Cassie Brandon with Jonesboro police, the program is a learning for life, career orientation that will give children ages 14-20 a chance to see what it is like to be an officer.

“They will go throughout this program being exposed to the training and community services we do here at the station,” said Brandon. “Anyone in this 14-20 age bracket can participate in this program until they age out at the age of 21.”

Brandon said she hopes this program will bring their participants leadership and citizenship skills as well as building an applicant pool.

“Once they become 21, they will be eligible to work as an officer with our police department or any other police department that they chose to go to,” said Brandon.

Brandon said, what she is most excited about is knowing that kids will have a chance to see firsthand if law enforcement is the career path for them.

“Someone that comes into the program and they say ‘You know what? This isn't for me,’ then I think that we have accomplished a goal there of helping them decide what they want to do with their future, or someone says ‘Man, I love this. This is something I really want to do,’ then we have done the same thing for them.

The program will cost $24 a year to participate. That money will go to the Boy Scouts for the program’s insurance purposes.

Brandon said if anyone is interested, they can email her at cbrandon@jonesboro.org or call her at 870-336-7148.

Open house will be held March 28 at the Jonesboro Police Department.

