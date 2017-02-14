Cotton: Russia missile launch shows need for defense - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cotton: Russia missile launch shows need for defense

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas (Source: senate.gov) U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas (Source: senate.gov)
WASHINGTON, DC (KAIT) -

The launch of a new cruise missile by Russia Tuesday was dangerous and an example of why the United States should be proactive in the world, especially Europe, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR said. 

Cotton, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the launch shows a pattern of abuse. 

"There's little reason for the U.S. to continue abiding by a treaty whose only other party continues to violate it blatantly. Two battalions of cruise missiles don't just magically appear overnight. And if the last administration showed us anything, it's that ignoring these kinds of provocations simply means they will proliferate," Cotton said. "I've said before we need to set firm boundaries for Russia's behavior—and enforce them to the hilt. I take this news as evidence that the U.S. should build up its nuclear forces in Europe."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:48:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

  • Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:52 GMT
    Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

  • Citizen police academy held graduation

    Citizen police academy held graduation

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:10:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly