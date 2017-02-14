Cotton: Russia missile launch shows need for defense

The launch of a new cruise missile by Russia Tuesday was dangerous and an example of why the United States should be proactive in the world, especially Europe, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR said.

Cotton, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the launch shows a pattern of abuse.

"There's little reason for the U.S. to continue abiding by a treaty whose only other party continues to violate it blatantly. Two battalions of cruise missiles don't just magically appear overnight. And if the last administration showed us anything, it's that ignoring these kinds of provocations simply means they will proliferate," Cotton said. "I've said before we need to set firm boundaries for Russia's behavior—and enforce them to the hilt. I take this news as evidence that the U.S. should build up its nuclear forces in Europe."

