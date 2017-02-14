Rezoning for duplexes approved amid backlash

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved two rezoning requests at their meeting Tuesday night.

The first proposed rezoning drew criticism from nearby homeowners.

Devon Scott requested 1.67 acres in the 1900-block of Kellers Chapel Road be rezoned from a mix of residential and commercial use to zoning conducive for multifamily development.

Scott said if the rezoning is approved, she plans to construct six duplexes for a total of 12 residential units for rent. In her application, Scott said the tract of land is not big enough to efficiently develop for single-family residential or commercial use.

42 nearby property owners signed a petition against rezoning the land.

In the end, the commission approved the rezoning.

The commission also approved rezoning a piece of land next to Centennial Bank on Southwest Drive.

Right now, there is a house on the property, and it is currently zoned for residential use.

In a rezoning application to the MAPC, property owner Mitra Delshad said she wants to rezone the land for commercial use to "fulfill the economic need of the growing town."

Both rezonings must now be approved by the city council.

