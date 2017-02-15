High school scores: 2/14/17 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High school scores: 2/14/17

Jonesboro boys 69  Blytheville 37

Brookland boys 47  Pocahontas 34

Highland girls 60  Westside 31

Osceola girls 60  Walnut Ride 42

Corning girls 61  Manila 38 

Harrisburg girls 42  Trumann 41

Jonesboro girls 62  Blytheville 38 

Nettleton boys 65  Wynne 45

Paragould boys 50  Marion 45

Trumann boys 60  Gosnell 58

Riverside boys 73  Walnut Ridge 51

 Ridgefield Christian boys 76  Armorel 68

