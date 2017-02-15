High school scores: 2/14/17

Jonesboro, AR -
Jonesboro boys 69 Blytheville 37
Brookland boys 47 Pocahontas 34
Highland girls 60 Westside 31
Osceola girls 60 Walnut Ride 42
Corning girls 61 Manila 38
Harrisburg girls 42 Trumann 41
Jonesboro girls 62 Blytheville 38
Nettleton boys 65 Wynne 45
Paragould boys 50 Marion 45
Trumann boys 60 Gosnell 58
Riverside boys 73 Walnut Ridge 51
Ridgefield Christian boys 76 Armorel 68
