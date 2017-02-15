Couple escapes burning home by climbing out windows

A couple managed to escape their burning home early Wednesday.

The home was reportedly engulfed in flames as firefighters responded to the 100-block of Coleman Avenue in Black Oak.

According to Monette Fire Chief David Clark, Shawn Bunch and his wife had to climb out windows to avoid the flames. The couple's children were not home at the time.

A family member told Region 8 News the man was treated for a first-degree burn and smoke inhalation.

The fire appears to have been electrical and started in the laundry room area, according to Clark.

The house is a complete loss.

