Fire destroys house in Caraway, elderly woman injured

An elderly woman sustained minor injuries as others helped her out of a burning home.

Crews were called to the home on East State Street in Caraway around 4 a.m. Wednesday for the fire.

Caraway Fire Chief Scott Browning says an 80-year-old woman woke up to the smell of smoke.

Three people inside the home at the time of the fire helped the woman out, according to Browning. She suffered minor injuries and burns.

The home was a single story structure with additions built onto it. It is a total loss.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire which appears to have started in the living room, according to the chief.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android