Fire destroys house in Caraway, elderly woman injured

CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) -

An elderly woman sustained minor injuries as others helped her out of a burning home.

Crews were called to the home on East State Street in Caraway around 4 a.m. Wednesday for the fire.

Caraway Fire Chief Scott Browning says an 80-year-old woman woke up to the smell of smoke.

Three people inside the home at the time of the fire helped the woman out, according to Browning. She suffered minor injuries and burns.

The home was a single story structure with additions built onto it. It is a total loss.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire which appears to have started in the living room, according to the chief.

    Brookland subdivisions ready to break ground

    Several of Brookland's new subdivisions have been through the planning commission and are now ready to break ground.

    Region 8 News Investigation: People, Pain, Pills

    Chances are someone you know is battling an addiction to prescription pain pills. The nationwide epidemic has led states, like Arkansas, to create new legislation to combat the problem. 

    Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

