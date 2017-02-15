Man arrested after pulling knife on two people

A Jackson County man faces battery and burglary charges after police say he pulled a knife on two people.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Tuckerman police received a call of a stabbing on Ledbetter Street, said Chief David J. Platt.

During their investigation, officers determined 29-year-old Dustin Cheshier of Newport—who was still on the scene—had entered the home and “got into a confrontation with a female subject inside the residence,” Platt said. The woman received minor injuries.

Officers said Cheshier confronted a man who was also at the home.

“The male received a laceration on the left side that appeared to possibly have been caused by a knife,” Platt said. “Items inside the residence were also damaged.”

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested Cheshier and took him to the Jackson County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, a district court judge found probable cause to charge Cheshier with residential burglary, second-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery, and first-degree criminal mischief. The judge set his bond at $5,000.

Platt said the matter is still under investigation.

