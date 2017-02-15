Man arrested for firing shots during argument with woman

A man in Baxter County was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of firing shots at her during an argument.

Sheriff John Montgomery states his deputies went to the 800-block of Hickory Flats Lane in Lakeview Tuesday around 9 p.m. in response to a 911 call.

Deputies first spoke with a woman who said she and her boyfriend had been arguing when he became "very belligerent."

The man was identified as Christopher Wilson Packley, 34, of Lakeview.

The woman told deputies Packley "threatened her, choked her, and held her down on the floor for a period of time," according to the sheriff. She was also holding her son while this was happening.

While running from the residence, the woman accused Packley of firing three gunshots in her direction.

Deputies spoke to Packley who said he did fire three rounds from a rifle. But said he fired them into the air and not at the woman.

According to Montgomery, a Sig Sauer AR-10 rifle was seized by deputies at the scene.

Packley was arrested and booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a felony; and endangering the welfare of a minor, a misdemeanor.

He is held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in circuit court on Feb. 23.

