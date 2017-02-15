Coming in for a landing...or not!

Instead of flying high, a Lockheed C-130 was flying low Wednesday afternoon over Jonesboro.

FlyJonesboro posted this video on Twitter of the huge aircraft “practicing low approaches” at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

He said the jumbo turboprop’s maneuvers kept their “students on their toes.”

