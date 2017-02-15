Convo crackdown: Security amped up for concert

If you plan to see Luke Bryan in concert this Saturday night, better leave the purses and pocket knives at home.

The Convocation Center announced Wednesday it would implement several new security features for the upcoming concert.

The audience will have to walk through metal detectors before they can take their seats, according to an email from Brad Pietz, marketing director for the Convocation Center.

“It is basically the same setup they have in place at FedEx Forum,” he said. “We just want our patrons aware of the situation before they show up at the doors.”

In addition to the metal detectors, Pietz said several items would not be allowed inside the building. The list includes bags, purses, backpacks, briefcases, balloons, artificial noise makers, laser pointers, video or audio recording devices, laptops, selfie sticks, professional cameras, and weapons of any kind including pocket knives. Small clutch purses will be allowed, but they will be checked at the door.

“We are excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary [of the Convocation Center] with 7,000 of our closest friends Saturday night,” Pietz said. “We just want to make sure everyone is aware of these security procedures so they can plan accordingly on what to and what not to bring with them to the show.”

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6.

Pietz encourages patrons who have tickets waiting for them at Will Call to pick them up before Saturday. A photo ID is required.

