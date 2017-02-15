Couple donates property to IMAD organization

One organization in the Newport community is living up to its name.

The 'I'm Making A Difference,' or IMAD, is currently working on a project dedicated to homeless men or men facing hardships in the Newport area.

However, Phillip Brown, founder of the organization, said it is not every day when someone donates a house.

Brown said he wants to thank Mr. and Mrs. Chris McDonald, owners of Hungryman restaurant in Newport, for donating their old property to the organization.

“It was given to us at no cost," he said. "Mr. Chris has been working with us a lot in the community. He understands our drive. He understands our purpose here."

Brown said the property was previously damaged in a small fire that started in the kitchen area.

"They ended up moving out of the house and buying a new home," he said. "So, this property was left and he decided it would be a good idea to donate it to the organization.”

Brown said after they restore the fire damaged area, IMAD plans to turn the property into a transition house specifically for men.

"The reason why it's going to be for men, because we already have a women's shelter here; but we don't have a shelter for men," he said. "That's why we're going to dedicate this to the homeless men or men that are out of work...or just needing a little assistance."

Brown said the completion of this project is still ongoing.

He said they plan to access the damages by pulling a couple of things out in a few weeks. However, he says this project is going to take money.

If you're interested in donating to the project or want to know more information about the organization, contact Phillip Brown, 870-664-664; or visit IMAD's Facebook page.

