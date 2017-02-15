Church members fight back

Members of a Region 8 church are being proactive when it comes to fighting the flu.

A post went out on Facebook Wednesday morning from Student and Education Pastor Mickeal Quillman with the Community Fellowship Church in Jonesboro.

“First thing this morning,” Pastor Quillman said. “We put out asking if people have any symptoms or anything like that to keep your kids at home just so we don’t help spread the flu bug cause it’s gotten so large this year. And then a little bit later on we decided to go ahead and cancel our youth and children's services to put an end to that.”

Pastor Quillman said this is the worst year he’s ever seen.

“I’ve been in youth ministry for almost 22 years,” Pastor Quillman said. “This year has probably been the worst. The kids aren’t having the symptoms. Typically, they say if you have a fever don’t go. But we’re having kids come in and they don’t have a fever. They just have what looks like a sinus infection and going to the doctor a couple two or three days later and finding out they’re flu positive. But by then we’ve already spread it to several other kids. So, we’re just trying to make sure they don’t come in with any symptoms.”

Pastor Quillman said with so many schools reporting students out, he felt this was the responsible move.

“The flu bug here is just running rampant,” Pastor Quillman said. “It’s in our area schools. I was contacted by Brookland School District and they have over 100 students out. Westside said they have right at 100 students out. And our youth ministry makes up just about every district in the area. And so, with all the schools having kids sick we just decided it was best to contain it as best we can. We’ve been sanitizing here at the building and just making sure that we don’t make it worse than it already is.”

Pastor Quillman said they’ve already seen the bug begin to run through their church members.

“We have 18 students,” Pastor Quillman said. “That have come down with the flu bug over the last week. And so, we just wanted to kind of nip it in the bud a little bit.”

Pastor Quillman said parents seemed to be happy with the decision.

“My text message had been blowing up,” Pastor Quillman said. “Facebook, moms are getting on there saying thank you so much. We wanted to be there. We love being there, but now that you guys went ahead and made that call, it makes it easier on us.”

