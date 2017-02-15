A-State, UA announce support for animal science degree program

A new program at Arkansas State University will help create more poultry science students and in turn, create employees for a growing industry in Northeast Arkansas, university officials said Wednesday.

Officials with A-State and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville announced the creation of the program. The plan calls for a 3+1 program in which A-State students can complete the first three years of the poultry science program at A-State then complete the final year at the University of Arkansas.

The need is great for poultry science graduates, officials from both universities said, noting plants have opened in Batesville and Pocahontas in the past couple of years. The industry has been a key part of the economy in Northwest Arkansas.

