Police target speeders, crime in data proven hot spots

Jonesboro Police Department is one of 700 agencies in the country to turn to a database to crack down on speeders.

The Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety helps police target problem hot spots, with downtown Jonesboro being one of them.

Thousands of vehicles travel through downtown each day, which the area has a speed limit of 25 mph and several pedestrians crossing the streets left and right.

According to Paul Holmes, Public Information Specialist with JPD, the database collects data, analyzes it, and then implements strategic operations.

Therefore, police stress that speeders might want to slow down and pay careful attention.

The data also shows police information including speeding, crash, and crime peak months, down to the days and even the hours.

“We are able to adjust our resources, which are somewhat limited so that we can address those problems properly, get those officers in the areas, times where things are happening,” Holmes said.

Jonesboro police use this tool daily, with police findingPolice found that August, October, and December are peak months.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, the most active times are from noon until 2 p.m.

Mondays, police studied the problems occur mostly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, they target the most activity between 12 a.m. until 3 a.m.

“In the times where things are happening, it's an effort to keep our motorist and our pedestrians we're talking about downtown, keep them safe,” Holmes said. “We want people to enjoy our community and enjoy what we have to offer, but we want them to be safe while they're doing it.”

Holmes said voluntary cooperation from the community is what police need to keep downtown Jonesboro a safe traveling route.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android