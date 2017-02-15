Paragould trail becomes handicap accessible

The Paragould History Trail is one of many activities for families to explore, now more people can join in.

The estimated two-mile long trail is handicap accessible, according to Doris Hagen, president of Greene County Museum board of directors.

When the city worked on sidewalks last year, they also improved the trail areas by widening the sidewalks and making ramps.

“They’ve been tested, we know this,” Hagen said. “They handle the biggest wheelchair so anyone basically with the right equipment can use the trail. One of our board members uses a chair, and he’s had no trouble doing the trail.”

The trail, which starts and ends at the Greene County Museum, covers a lot of Paragould historic areas, including buildings and businesses.

“It’s a really impressive city,” Hagen said. “This is a chance to see that. In fact, the courthouse behind me was built in 1888. We concentrate on where we are going, how fast we can get there, get it done, get home and go do something else. Nature has a way of slowing us down. That’s one of the advantages here.”

To learn more about the trail and to view the route, you can click here.

