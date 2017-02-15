Man receives 10 years in prison in Poinsett County case

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Charles Davis of Harrisburg was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $10,000 on a manslaughter charge.

Davis was arrested in Feb. 2015 on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by certain persons in connection with a shooting in the Pitts community.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.har

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android