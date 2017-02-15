Man receives 10 years in prison in Poinsett County case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man receives 10 years in prison in Poinsett County case

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Charles Davis of Harrisburg was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $10,000 on a manslaughter charge. 

Davis was arrested in Feb. 2015 on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by certain persons in connection with a shooting in the Pitts community. 

