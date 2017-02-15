AG: Lost military records can be replaced

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday that military medical or personnel records can be lost or misplaced, but copies can be obtained by the veteran or the family themselves.

The records must be requested from the National Personnel Records Center by the next of kin if the veteran has passed away. The next of kin can be a surviving spouse who has not remarried, father, son, mother, daughter, sister or brother; and proof of death must be presented.

"There are a number of reasons that a veteran or family member may want military separation documents, service personnel records or medical records," Rutledge said. "These records are used for applying for veteran benefits, retirement preparation, funeral or even researching family military history."

In order to get the records, a form must be completed and sent to the National Archives requesting:

Complete name used while in service

Service number

Social Security number

Branch of service

Dates of service

Date and place of birth

More information about the process can be seen by visiting the Attorney General's website.

