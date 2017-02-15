Arrests net four pounds of meth

An investigation into methamphetamine in the Beebe area netted the discovery of nearly $180,000 worth of meth and the arrests of three people, according to a post on the White County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Peter Hernandez, Kevin Dillon, and Peter Baldenegro were arrested on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance after Beebe and Conway police, along with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, conducted a controlled delivery.

Authorities found the four pounds of meth where the three men were, and each was arrested, the post noted.

All three men are being held in the White County Detention Center in Searcy on the charges. A $100,000 bond was set for Hernandez and Baldenegro, with a $50,000 bond set for Dillon.

They will be arraigned April 4 in circuit court.

