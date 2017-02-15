Bill would require students to pass citizen test to graduate

Students will need to learn a lot about the United States and what it takes to become a citizen, under a new bill filed this week in the Arkansas legislature.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, House Bill 1539, from Representative Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, would require anyone getting a high school diploma or GED in Arkansas to pass the U.S. citizenship test.

The bill, which was sent Wednesday to the House Education Committee, also requires students to get 60 out of the 100 questions correct before receiving the diploma. If approved, the bill would take effect in the 2018-2019 school year and students would be allowed to take the test as many times as possible in order to pass the test.

Cozart told the KARK that the bill, which has over 30 sponsors, will help students.

"I don't think most of them would have a problem passing the test - the Average Joe... maybe," Cozart said.

