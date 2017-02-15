Woman kicks officer during arrest

A woman faces several charges after damaging someone’s property, according to the Steele Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police officers were called because of property damage.

Police tried to arrest Jannie Mae Pickens, 49, of Steele, when she resisted arrest and kicked the officer, according to the posting

Pickens was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail and charged with property damage, resisting arrest, and assault on law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android