Man upset over officers being hailed as heroes

A Pine Bluff man told a Little Rock television station this week that he and another man saved two women from drowning inside a submerged vehicle.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Andre Turner said he and the other man helped the women.

"It made me mad," Turner said. "I seen them take recognition for things that me and [another man] did."

Turner said his sister called him about an accident she saw as he was leaving a nearby club.

Turner said he jumped into the water and tried to open the passenger door, but could not. The other man, Jeff Short, then went and helped him.

The men were able to get two passengers - a woman and a baby- out of the vehicle, the television station reported.

Police said the baby later died and that Turner's information was not taken down during the initial report, which was why police could not get ahold of him. Authorities are working on a plan to give Turner and Short recognition for their work.

